Not quite as warm as it was in Puerto Pollensa two years ago. 08-01-2018 Enric Elosúa

A change to the current spring-like weather can be expected in Spain as from Thursday. A cold front will cross the mainland and bring heavy rain on the Atlantic coast and a fall in temperature of up to ten degrees. Unsettled weather will then continue until Sunday, when warmer weather will return.



In parts of Spain the temperature has been as much ten degrees higher than normal for the time of year. On Sunday in Valencia it was 26.4C, the highest January value since 26.2C in 1948. In Barcelona the high was 23.8C, topping the 22.4C of 2004.



In Palma, there were new records for the minimum temperature. On Sunday at the port this was 15.9C, higher than the 15.7C in 2016 and at the airport it was 16.1C, beating the 15.6C in 2016. Two years ago, there was a spell of very warm weather in Majorca. On one day in Puerto Pollensa, the temperature was as high as 25C. The past few days have not matched that, but highs have been over the 20C mark.



Thursday should still be reasonably fine in Majorca. The effects of the cold front aren't expected to be felt until Friday.