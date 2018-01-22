To the left, where a commercial centre in Can Picafort may go. 17-01-2018 Antoni Pol

Santa Margalida town hall is processing a reclassification of land. It involves 300,000 square metres (30 hectares) of green land, 60,000 for tourism use and 39,000 for commercial purposes. In addition, the town hall will include 80,000 square metres of public land for municipal facilities.



This reclassification principally affects Can Picafort. The local regulations governing this have been given initial approval and are currently at the phase of public consultation, which lasts until the end of next month.



The green land is divided into two parts. One, of 240,000 square metres, is between Son Baulo and the main Arta road and is part of the land where the developer Vicenç Grande wants to build a hotel with a velodrome. The smaller part corresponds to an area between the main road and the Residencia pine wood.



The 60,000 square metres for tourism use would allow up to 800 new hotel beds in the Santa Eulalia avenue area of Can Picafort, which is well back from the seafront. The land for commercial purposes, for which a retail centre is being contemplated, is also in the vicinity of the Residencia pine wood.



The other 80,000 square metres would be for a possible new secondary school and the building of an auditorium.



There is, for now, no further mention of a commercial centre being sited in the Son Serra area. The opposition Suma, which was against that plan, queries why almost four hectares of land would be needed for new retail buildings. The two main supermarkets in Can Picafort - Eroksi and Mercadona - occupy less than one hectare between them.