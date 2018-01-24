The Cossiers dance in both Algaida and Montuiri. 24-01-2018 GaizkaTaro

The Pla (plain) region of Majorca was represented at last week's Fitur tourism fair for the first time. The aim was to introduce the region to the national market. It has always been one on the margins of Majorca's tourism economy.



The emphasis has been on culture, heritage, gastronomy and the attractiveness of the villages in municipalities that make up the "Mancomunitat" of the region. In addition, Algaida, Montuiri and Porreres highlighted their joint project - "Dissabtes PAM a PAM", the itinerant Saturday market in the three villages. This, it is felt, can help with lessening a reliance on the main tourism season.



There has been an increase in tourism in the region, thanks to agrotourism, interior hotels and holiday rentals. The need for a more coherent promotional approach to assist greater growth was recognised a couple of years ago. Tourism does offer the means of revitalising the economies of municipalities in Majorca's interior. In this regard and based on the Council of Majorca's zoning map, most of the Pla region's urban centres have been classified as having potential for more 365-days-a-year holiday rentals.



Specific attractions in terms of culture and heritage include the archaeological site of Son Fornés in Montuiri, the Cossier dancers of both Algaida and Montuiri, and the hermitages of Bonany and Cura.



The "Dissabtes PAM a PAM" (standing for Porreres, Algaida, Montuiri) market will commence in March. The first one will be in Porreres.