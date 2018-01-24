Rescuers at the Puig de Ros. 23-01-2018 MDB

A 62-year-old man from Palma was rescued and rushed to hospital in a serious condition yesterday after having fallen some ten metres down a cliff edge while walking in Puig de Ros in Llucmajor.



He was spotted at midday by a fellow walker who found the 62-year-old trapped between the rocks at the water’s edge suffering from severe head injuries. The alarm was raised and the Guardia Civil mountain rescue team, paramedics and fire fighters, with support from a helicopter, which airlifted the victim to hospital, rushed to the scene.