Mayor Miquel Àngel March and minister Marc Pons at the site of the new bus stops in Puerto Pollensa. 23-01-2018 Elena Ballestero

The shuttle bus from Puerto Pollensa to Formentor will not start this year as had been envisaged. Transport minister Marc Pons, visiting work for the new bus stops in Puerto Pollensa, said that it will form part of the routes for the new bus service concessions that will begin in 2019.



The shuttle service is intended to solve issues of traffic congestion in Formentor. This would entail there being road access restrictions to private vehicles. Pollensa's mayor, Miquel Àngel March, suggested that there could be some restrictions this summer, but it seems more likely that they will be introduced in 2019.



The town hall, the government and the Council of Majorca all have data as to traffic movement but have yet to make the information public. There is to be a meeting next month to discuss access, with March pointing out that there are noticeable differences in terms of vehicles going, for instance, to the beach in Formentor or as far as the lighthouse.



The work on the bus stops is meanwhile moving ahead and may well now be finished by the end of February. The cost is just over 300,000 euros. Pons also announced that 800,000 euros are to be spent on improvements to bus stops on the bay of Alcudia.