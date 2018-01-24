Revenue per available room went up by more than 30 euros between 2010 and 2017. 24-01-2018 Archive

The performance of Balearic hotels is among the best in Spain. One of the main indicators is the RevPar ratio of revenue per available room. This went up on average by 80% from 44.7 euros in 2010 to 80.5 euros in 2017. Nationwide, the increase was 55%. The Balearic RevPar is surpassed only by that of the Canaries. The national RevPar ratio is 58.7 euros.



Figures from the National Statistics Institute also show that the Balearics led the way last year in terms of hotel occupancy levels. The average was 78.9%. The occupancy fluctuated greatly by month, with levels over 90% in July and August and down at 37% in January (when there were also comparatively few hotels open).



These occupancy levels were much the same as they had been in 2016, but there was an increase in the number of overnight stays. These went up by around one million and topped 59.5 million, the highest number in the country with the exception of the Canaries. The average length of stay therefore also increased - to six and a half days. While the Canaries had the highest number of overnight stays per region, at the municipal level Palma and Calvia had the most in the country.



As for prices, the average increase in the Balearics was 8.6%, the highest. Prices in the Canaries went up 8% and in Madrid by 7.8%.