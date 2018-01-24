Health
Unions unclear about health service Catalan requirements
Unions are still unclear about what is happening with the decree regarding the use of Catalan in the health service. Two months ago, it was announced that there would be language regulation of staff working for IB-Salut, but the unions have yet to receive information from the government.
At a meeting mainly to discuss professional categories, the IB-Salut human resources director, Biel Lladó, was asked to clarify the situation. There was no response. Natalia Valdés of the CCOO union said: "They haven't clarified anything." Guillem Vila of the CSIF added: "If they finally present us with something that only benefits doctors and nurses, then we will challenge it."
The intention of the decree is that all health service staff can communicate adequately in Catalan. There is provision in the decree for language training, but the government is running up against a problem in that it is unlikely to be able to cover all posts because of this language stipulation. It is thought that PSOE want to modify the decree (the health minister is from PSOE), while Més are insisting on the Catalan requirements.
For the Partido Popular, its spokesperson Marga Prohens says that if the PP win the next election, one of the first things they will do is repeal the "Armengolisation" of the health service.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
MelB / Hace about 8 hours
Surely the health service should be above the effects of petty party politics. The aim must be the best treatment for every patient using the best qualified medical staff whether they speak Catalan or the official language of Spain.