The music stages provide an important ingredient for the Sant Sebastià fiestas. 19-01-2016 MDB

The Palma 365 Tourism Foundation has been looking to promote the Sant Sebastià fiesta by organising a press trip for British tourism and travel journalists.



The Cox & Kings tour operator has also been involved alongside journalists from Love Exploring, Flux Magazine and The Culture Trip. In addition to the fiesta events, there has been cultural and gastronomy promotion. Included in this have been routes in the centre of the city, designed to explain Palma's architectural heritage.



Palma's tourism councillor, Joana Maria Adrover, says that the initiative has been to inform "important" writers about Palma in the low season and to show how lively the city is during the winter.