What the wooden promenade will look like. 25-01-2018

At today's council meeting in Calvia there will be an acceptance of conditions set out by the Costas Authority to enable a start to work on the new promenade for the north side of Santa Ponsa beach.



The town hall will shortly commence the work on the promenade from the Empathia restaurant to just past the jetty. It will be 150 metres in length and a minimum of two metres wide. The wood to be used is described as "technological" in that it will be resistant to salt. The work, which will cost 383,000 euros, is expected to take three months.



The aims of the project are to restore this stretch of the coast so that it more resembles how it used to be, to make the area more attractive, to give greater safety, and to provide a regeneration of the landscape replete with natural rock and indigenous vegetation.