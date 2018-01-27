A legal battle brewing over the walls of Sant Salvador in Arta. 14-12-2017 Assumpta Bassa

Arta town hall is preparing an appeal against a Manacor court ruling, which earlier this week stated that the courtyards and walls of the emblematic Sant Salvador belong to the church.



Spokespeople from the various political parties have met the town hall's lawyer, Antoni Vicens, whose opinion is that there is a legal basis on which to lodge an appeal. There are, it is said, documents that were not taken into account by the court. Therefore, there are sufficient grounds for believing that the ruling can be overturned. A decision regarding the appeal will be announced on 29 January, following the scheduled council meeting.



The mayor, Manolo Galán (PSOE), says that the lawyer has explained there is a good legal case for an appeal. Aina Comas of Alternativa per Arta is in no doubt that the walls and the courtyards are in the public domain. Bartomeu Gili of El Pi believes that it is important to appeal, as the court has not given sufficient weight to arguments presented by town hall. Jaume Alzamora for the Independents argues that the walls must belong to the town and not to a "private entity".