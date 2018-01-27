Police
Cala Lliteras body believed to be that of missing German chef
A body found in an advanced state of decomposition in Cala Lliteras (Capdepera) is believed to be that of the German chef, Kai Uwe Palma, who has been missing since August. Clothing of the deceased matches what he was wearing on the day he went missing in Cala Ratjada.
The body was found on Thursday by a worker at some chalets. It was in a space for pipes in the basement garages. In a supine position, there were no signs of violence, according to the initial forensic examination.
At nine in the morning, the worker noticed something bulging out of the space. On looking closely, he saw what appeared to be a human body.
Local police and the Guardia Civil went to the scene and sealed off the garages while forensic investigators and the criminal police gathered evidence. The Guardia are waiting for the results of the autopsy to clarify the cause of death. It may also help to explain how the body came to be where it was. The main hypothesis is suicide.
George / Hace about 2 hours
I am extremely concerned is no one else. Every body found in Mallorca is always deemed to be suicide. The chap who sliced his own neck at the top of Alaro. The chap who burnt himself in the fields of Son Ferrer with his hands bound !!!
Very concerning.