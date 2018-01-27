The scene of the crash on the Palma-Inca motorway. 27-01-2018 Vasil Vasilev

A 19-year-old youth was killed this morning (Saturday) after a head-on collision on the Palma-Inca motorway.



The incident occurred at around ten past three near to the exit for Santa Maria. A Volkswagen Golf was travelling in the wrong direction and collided with a Seat Altea that was being driven by a nineteen-year-old young woman, who was seriously injured. Witnesses suggest that the Golf was doing 90kph at least.



The "kamikaze" male driver (aged 31) of the Golf was also in a serious condition. He and the young woman had to be cut free by a fire crew before being rushed to Son Espases. The nineteen-year-old youth was a passenger in the Golf that was being driven by his brother. He was not wearing a safety belt.



The motorway was reopened around five o'clock after cranes had removed the vehicles. The Guardia Civil are checking cameras to try and establish what happened.