Son Servera's almond fair is this Sunday (4 February). 05-02-2012 Assumpta Bassa

Monday, 29 January

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Lied Mallorquí - Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). Antoni Maria Alcover Public Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.





Tuesday, 30 January





Wednesday, 31 January

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Alfred Brendel (piano). Schubert's Last Sonatas. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 50 euros. www.ciclograndespianistas.com.





Thursday, 1 February

MUSIC

Palma. 17.30 / 19.30: Es Lledoner, Es Liceu, Son Verí Nou and others. Benefit concerts for Aspanob (association of parents with children with cancer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with Juan José Pardo (clarinet solo). Bernstein, Ravel and others. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 2 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Voicello - opera pop crossover. Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello) plus flute, piano and drums. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 10-12 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Sergio Dalma - Spanish pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Saturday, 3 February

FIESTAS

Llubi, Festa del Siurell. (More information to come). 18.30: Llubí xeremier pipers, Taperers en Festa and others. Plaça Son Ramis.

MUSIC

Andratx. 19.00: Los Javaloyas, legendary popular group. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol 68. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Concerts by winners of the soloists contest. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Zest - Majorcan pop rock. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. Ten euros.



Palma. 21.00: Sergio Dalma - Spanish pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Alaro. 20.30: Es Revetlers - folk dance and music. Plaça Vila.



Alcudia. 18.00: "La Bella y la Bestia". Musical theatre. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros.





Sunday, 4 February

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.00: Tribute concert for painter Joan Riera Ferrari. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Five euros.



FAIRS

Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair. 09.30-14.00: Almond products. 12.00: Xeremiers del Puig de Sa Font pipers and Sa Revetla dancers. Cases de ca s'Hereu.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 16.30 / 20.30: Popurrí de Clown. Fifteen clowns plus music. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Six euros (adults).



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Ontinyent. Segunda B, Grupo 3. Son Moix Stadium.