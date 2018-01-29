Infrastructure
Six million euros for Cala Millor promenade
After years of waiting, work on a remodelling of the promenade in Cala Millor is on the point of being undertaken. All that remains is for the Costas Authority in Madrid to give the green light to what will be an investment of 5.9 million euros.
The work will be on a stretch of more than one kilometre between Cala Nau and the Sant Llorenç/Son Servera municipal border. The councillor for tourism in Sant Llorenç, Nicolau Bordal, says that some of it falls within the municipal domain and some in the maritime public domain, which is the Costas' responsibility. He believes that work will start this year and provide "good tourism promotion".
A key aspect will be a change to the water channelling. The current system is extremely outdated. Other work will be on improving the pavements and relocating bike lanes. Street lights will use LED technology, and children's play areas will have pergola shades.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace about 4 hours
It is frightening when walking along this promenade. If you are not constantly aware of speeding bikes etc., there is a great danger of these idiots crashing into tourists, who are trying to enjoy a stroll along a very long relaxing walk.