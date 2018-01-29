Cala Millor. The bike lane will be moved so that it doesn't interfere with pedestrians. 25-01-2018 Assumpta Bassa

After years of waiting, work on a remodelling of the promenade in Cala Millor is on the point of being undertaken. All that remains is for the Costas Authority in Madrid to give the green light to what will be an investment of 5.9 million euros.



The work will be on a stretch of more than one kilometre between Cala Nau and the Sant Llorenç/Son Servera municipal border. The councillor for tourism in Sant Llorenç, Nicolau Bordal, says that some of it falls within the municipal domain and some in the maritime public domain, which is the Costas' responsibility. He believes that work will start this year and provide "good tourism promotion".



A key aspect will be a change to the water channelling. The current system is extremely outdated. Other work will be on improving the pavements and relocating bike lanes. Street lights will use LED technology, and children's play areas will have pergola shades.