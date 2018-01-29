The scene of the collision on the Inca motorway on Saturday morning. 27-01-2018 Vasil Vasilev

Brasly Geovanni Ávila Alvarez, the so-called "kamikaze" driver of the Volkswagen Golf who caused the fatal accident on the Inca motorway on Saturday morning was four times over the permitted alcohol limit.



Son Espases Hospital sent toxicology reports on the driver to the investigating court. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Saturday morning, they detected a strong smell of alcohol. The Guardia Civil therefore requested a blood analysis from Son Espases. This reveals that there was 2.02 grams per litre of blood; the limit is 0.5 grams.



Aged 21 (and not 31 as previously reported), he was taken to Son Espases in a serious condition following the crash in which his nineteen-year-old brother Rony was killed. He is now out of danger at the Son Espases intensive care unit and will be questioned when he is moved from ICU.



Miquela Torrens, the nineteen-year-old driver of the Seat which was hit head on, has been moved to a ward and is recovering from her injuries.