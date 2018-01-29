Emergencies
Bomb false alarm closes Inca station
Inca railway station was closed for a time yesterday because of a suspicious backpack that had been left there. A team from the Guardia Civil's Tedax explosives unit went to the station, but the alarm ended when it became clear that the backpack contained no explosives.
Footage from security cameras is being checked, as it appears that the backpack may have been left as a "joke in bad taste". A man apparently threw it down in the station and then ran off.
Services between Inca and Lloseta and Inca and Enllaç were suspended for around an hour. Just after one o'clock, the SFM rail operator advised that services were getting back to normal.
