Mayor Rodríguez and others inspecting the new play area in Magalluf. 30-01-2018 Ajuntament de Calvia

Public works being carried out in Calvia this winter include a spend of 834,000 euros on a remodelling of the calle Galió in Magalluf. This will create greater space for pedestrians and involve a good deal of landscaping. Native trees are to be planted, there will be new benches and street furniture, and cables are to be placed underground.



A smaller project for 77,000 euros is for the sewage system along the S'Olivera avenue. This is part of a wider plan for renewing the sewage network, and the work entails the replacement of obsolete sections.



Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez and other town hall representatives yesterday visited the play area between the calle Lope de Vega and the Martinique complex. Work on the playground is now finished. It cost 126,000 euros for, among other things, a picnic area with tables and benches adapted to the needs of people with reduced mobility and a pergola shaded area.