30-01-2018

A man suspected of having committed several robberies in Palma yesterday attempted to run over two plainclothes officers from the National Police.



The officers had gone to a property in Consell, which has been used as a squat. They were part of an operation to arrest the man and others suspected of the robberies. Although they were in plainclothes, the suspect saw them and drove off in a Seat car straight at the officers. They were able to dodge the vehicle, and three shots were fired in an attempt to stop the car. This was unsuccessful.



Other National Police officers were notified, as was the Guardia Civil. Road controls were mounted, but the suspect who has been named as Jonathan J.A. (22) was not apprehended. A hunt is therefore under way to locate him.