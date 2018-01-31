Blue zoning parking in Puerto Andratx has caused some controversy. 13-06-2017 Michel's

The regional ports authority, Ports de les Illes Balears, has accepted a request from Andratx town hall to cut the number of parking spaces in ORA blue zones in Puerto Andratx.



The authority's board has agreed to limit spaces that have to be paid for in the blue zones to 124; there were 251. The ones that are now no longer in a blue zone are between the sailing club and the children's playground on the Gabriel Roca avenue.



The town hall was opposed to the introduction of blue zones last year. The mayor, Katia Rouarch, now believes that the modification is more in line with what is really needed: regulated parking in the commercial zone but not along the whole of the front line.



The ORA system will operate from 1 March to 31 October between the hours of 09.00 and 14.00 and 16.00 and 21.00. The rate will be 1.66 cents per minute.