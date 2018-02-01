Guardia Civil officers in the street in Inca where the stabbing occurred. 31-01-2018 Juanjo Roig

A 51-year-old Moroccan woman underwent an emergency operation yesterday, having been stabbed by her husband.



Neighbours in the calle Martí Metge in Inca called the 112 emergency service at around half eight yesterday morning when they heard a loud argument between the couple (both Moroccan). Local police went to the scene, found the woman in a serious condition because of stab wounds with a kitchen knife to her abdomen, and arrested the 54-year-old husband.



She was initially taken to Inca Hospital but was then transferred to Son Espases because of the seriousness of her injuries.



The Guardia Civil have taken over the investigation, and the man will appear in court in the next few days.