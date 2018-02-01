The teacher arriving at the court in Palma. 31-01-2018 Jaume Morey

A sixty-year-old secondary school maths teacher appeared in court in Palma yesterday, having been arrested on Tuesday by the National Police. Various girl pupils at a school in the city had accused the teacher of touching them in an inappropriate manner and of making inappropriate remarks.



The teacher, identified only as M.J.A.G., was released on charges by the court. No bail was demanded, but a restraining order requires him not to go near the school. He has in any event been suspended from teaching.



The police say that at least fifteen girls - ages 14 to 17 - have lodged complaints against the teacher.