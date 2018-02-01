The Can Picafort marina is only used by small boats. 01-02-2018 MDB

The price of moorings at Can Picafort's yacht club is to rise by up to 40%. The increase is due to the higher annual fee that the yacht club will now have to pay the Ports de les Illes Balears in exchange for the new concession until 2053.



This charge has gone up from 9,000 to 150,000 euros. The regional ports authority had originally set a figure of 220,000 euros, but even with the reduction, the president of the club, Toni Montserrat, considers it to be an "outrage".



The club's members agreed to the new fee because, he says, there was no alternative. He makes the point that the marina is for small boats of between six and twelve metres. "This isn't Port Adriano."



As well as the increased fee, there is a commitment to invest three million euros in improvements to the jetties and the electrical system and in the annual cleaning of algae.