Nautical
Can Picafort mooring prices going up 40%
The price of moorings at Can Picafort's yacht club is to rise by up to 40%. The increase is due to the higher annual fee that the yacht club will now have to pay the Ports de les Illes Balears in exchange for the new concession until 2053.
This charge has gone up from 9,000 to 150,000 euros. The regional ports authority had originally set a figure of 220,000 euros, but even with the reduction, the president of the club, Toni Montserrat, considers it to be an "outrage".
The club's members agreed to the new fee because, he says, there was no alternative. He makes the point that the marina is for small boats of between six and twelve metres. "This isn't Port Adriano."
As well as the increased fee, there is a commitment to invest three million euros in improvements to the jetties and the electrical system and in the annual cleaning of algae.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.