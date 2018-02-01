Police
Seven arrests for over 70 robberies
Seven people in the Palma district of Son Gotleu were arrested yesterday by the Guardia Civil. They are suspected of having been involved with 75 robberies from shops, homes and vehicles in Palma, Bunyola, Calvia and Marratxi. Among the seven were two minors, who are believed to have absconded from the Es Pinaret detention centre.
Several properties were raided during the course of the operation, which was the culmination of an investigation which began when a Marratxi resident saw two young people breaking into his car. The spate of crimes came to a head over Christmas. There were five robberies in Bunyola on Christmas Eve - one from a car (toys to be given as presents were stolen), and the other four from bars and restaurants.
The robberies in Calvia were mostly from hotel rooms.
