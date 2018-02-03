Tourism minister Bel Busquets with Calvia mayor Alfonso Rodríguez and other town hall representatives. 02-02-2018 Govern balear

Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, has met the new tourism minister, Bel Busquets, and top of the agenda at the meeting was regulation of all-inclusive (AI) hotels.



The town hall has been calling for this since the current administration took office, and the mayor restated the proposal that there should be curbs on the amount of alcohol made available through AI packages. The mayor would like alcohol to only be offered at meal times. The government, which is due to reform the tourism law as it applies to AI, is likely to accept the proposal. This reform is scheduled for some time in the spring. A hope is that by restricting the amount of alcohol drunk in AI hotels there will be less "booze tourism".



There was also discussion of projects for which the town hall is seeking investment from the tourism ministry fund for accommodation places. These are for a remodelling of the Gran Via Puig in Santa Ponsa and the green areas on the calles Paris and Germans Pinzón in Palmanova. The total spend would be two million euros, of which the ministry would supply a half. Work on the projects, currently being drafted, should start after the end of this year's tourism season.