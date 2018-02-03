Tourism
Calvia restates the need for all-inclusive regulation
Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, has met the new tourism minister, Bel Busquets, and top of the agenda at the meeting was regulation of all-inclusive (AI) hotels.
The town hall has been calling for this since the current administration took office, and the mayor restated the proposal that there should be curbs on the amount of alcohol made available through AI packages. The mayor would like alcohol to only be offered at meal times. The government, which is due to reform the tourism law as it applies to AI, is likely to accept the proposal. This reform is scheduled for some time in the spring. A hope is that by restricting the amount of alcohol drunk in AI hotels there will be less "booze tourism".
There was also discussion of projects for which the town hall is seeking investment from the tourism ministry fund for accommodation places. These are for a remodelling of the Gran Via Puig in Santa Ponsa and the green areas on the calles Paris and Germans Pinzón in Palmanova. The total spend would be two million euros, of which the ministry would supply a half. Work on the projects, currently being drafted, should start after the end of this year's tourism season.
Comments
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 3 hours
Wake up and ban all-inclusives full stop. As far as repairs to areas, start by resurfacing the Paseo del Mar through Palma Nova, - if they get any worse we'll need damn tractors to get down there. Also the kiddies park by Monroes restaurant is a total disaster, all the slabs lifting and the place becomes a quagmire after rains. Scandalous when you consider where the Eurotax payments are collected .....
jeff cooper / Hace about 4 hours
if this law gets the green light does that mean the people who bought the all inclusive deal from the hotels will get a rebate as they are breaking the law by charging a deal for a product they are not supplying
Jason / Hace about 6 hours
Get rid off them all together, the economy may just stand a chance after the disastrous rentals legislation!
S. / Hace about 8 hours
I truly hope The Government reforms the All Inclusive policy, with Hotels, throughout the whole Islands Urbanisations. Eventually The Government will come to realise that the Hoteliers All Inclusive Tariffs are gradually destroying the Economy ,reducing Taxation revenues, causing many bars,restaurants and shops/locals to close. Losing jobs and suppliers. Yes I have said this several times, but realisation in Mallorca seems to take a very long time to occur.