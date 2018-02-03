The Son Mas development in Alaro has been taken to the anti-corruption office. 19-07-2016 Antoni Pol

The group of residents from the calle Solleric in Alaro has taken the case of the Son Mas development to the new anti-corruption office. The residents have denounced the development, which is opposite them and is currently a collection of streets and plots waiting to be built on.



Son Mas is the name of a finca which once had almond trees, old Arabic features, a well that was more than five hundred years old and stone walling dating from the fourteenth century. All of these have gone.



The processing of the development started sixteen years ago. At the time the town hall was governed by the Partido Popular and the PSM Majorca Socialists. The land was reclassified as urban, meaning that it could be developed. But according to the residents, there was no prior environmental impact report. They consider that there has been a history of "cronyism" involving the town hall and the developer, while they have presented documents to the anti-corruption office which show that the town hall did once paralyse the work because of "irregularities". This was when PSOE and the former Unió Mallorquina were in charge from 2003.



Now, however, the administration of PSOE and Més, say the residents, is taking "giant steps" forward without the town hall having answered any of the questions presented to it.