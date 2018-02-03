Snow in the mountains yesterday. 02-02-2018

Winter arrived in Majorca yesterday and there is not going to be much of a let up for the best part of next week; in fact, it is going to get colder.



The snow fell just hours before the met agency released a report stating that January had been 1.4ºC warmer than usual. That luxury is going to be paid for over the coming days.



On 4 January, the maximum temperature was 24.9º C in Capdepera. Tomorrow, 4 February, the maximum temperature is going to struggle to reach a high of 13ºC.



Yesterday, snow settled above 800 metres and the snow line is going to gradually drop over the weekend. The Council of Majorca was forced to close the MA-10 road in the Tramuntana Mountains between Coll de sa Batalla and the lookout point at Ses Barques, while snowploughs and gritters cleared the road. The advice is for drivers to proceed with extreme caution during this cold snap and, if possible, stay away from snow.



The Balearics is one of 28 regions in Spain on weather alert. Apart from the snow, heavy outbreaks of rain, which may be persistent at times, will be accompanied by gale force winds, which peaked at 80 kilometres per hour and hampered shipping and ferry services yesterday.



Until the weather alerts are cancelled, drivers and pedestrians are warned to be careful and to stay away from any potentially dangerous locations, such as the mountains or the sea.