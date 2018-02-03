Tourist tax
Tourist tax revenue for 2017 was 64.3 million euros
The provisional calculation of revenue from the 2017 tourist tax is 64.3 million euros. The final amount will not be known until individuals' tax declarations are made in the spring. These will include income from holiday rentals. For 2016, the amount for this was 2.2 million euros.
The revenue has increased by 57% from the 40.9 million euros collected for 2016, when the tax applied to only the second six months of the year. Tax payments had to be settled by the end of January, and they were made for a total of 5,988 different types of accommodation, including 295 cruise ships.
Almost three-quarters of the revenue (47.7 million euros) was raised in Majorca. This was for 3,886 establishments - hotels, hotel apartments, tourist apartments (of the registered, quasi-hotel variety), agrotourism and so on.
Tax revenue raised in 2016 and 2017 has gone towards 108 projects that are under way and which have been or are being funded wholly or partially by the revenue. Finance minister Catalina Cladera says that the "treasure" from the tax enables an improvement of the environment and investment in basic infrastructure that has an impact "on the welfare of residents and tourists".
The revenue for this year will of course increase because of a doubling of the rates between May and October.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 1 hour
Spend some on Palma Nova where a lot of it is generated. Clean up the kiddies park besides Monroes, and resurface the main road through Palma Nova. If any more roots lifting the tarmac, and potholes appear, we'll need tractors to drive through the town. Scandalous.....
RBMM / Hace about 1 hour
To M. Irving: How generous of you to conclude "This island belongs to resident and visitor alike"! Can you mention any other country in the world in which the country belongs equally to residents and visitors?
M. Irving / Hace about 12 hours
The 'Cash Cow'( TouristTax)! Seems to be generating much more money than originally thought (yet an increase has already been decided!)-whilst it's good that the governments intention is that this money be spent to improve resident a d tourist orientated schemes as of yet no real evidence is available as to this actually happening.Good PR would see hotels being able to inform / show clients something tangible - how much more agreeable clients would be to hear that steps were being taken to rid the island of the !graffetti proliferation that is everywhere (although I would much prefer the local councils used the carrot and stick approach via schools-"if you want/expect more social facilities (sports grounds/pools/) the money has to come from somewhere cleaning sites of your mindless/selfish vandalism takes money from other schemes )-education is the key to this -plus more rigid policing when graffetti are seen at work-plus encouraging tahose witnessing same to photo/and report it.(The second ring road a place in point-it's in the process of construction but walls/bridges already covered- don't tell me people don't see this 'being done'-use your mobile phone,take pictures give to police/send to local press for publication name and shame - let people see what their children/young men get up to when out of their sight.This island ibelongs to resident and visitor alike it's up to all of us to 'do our bit '-spend/use the money responsibly