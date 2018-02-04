Carnival across Majorca this week. 10-02-2013 Teresa Ayuga

Tuesday, 6 February

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Ignasi Terraza Trio - jazz meets poetry and dance. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Twelve euros.



Palma. 21.00: Arcadi Volodos (piano). Russian piano master with works by Brahms, Schubert and Schumann. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-39 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Wednesday, 7 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Franziska Andrea Heinzen (soprano), Benjamin Mead (piano). Schubert plus works by Messiaen and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Concepció 7. Ten euros.





Thursday, 8 February

CARNIVAL

Algaida. 12.15: Rueta children's parade from C. Ribera.



Binissalem. 16.00: Rueta parade. In the church square.



Campanet. 16.30: Rueta parade from Plaça Son Pocos. Children's entertainment from Carusses.



Inca. 15.30: Rueta gathering of floats at Plaça Llibertat. 16.00: Parade to the Plaça Mallorca. 18.00: Prizes and performance by Petits Pirats.



Manacor. 17.00: Rueta, gathering at Plaça Rector Rubi. Parade with batucada Manafoc. To Plaça Rectoria, C. Mercadet, Plaça Sa Bassa and back to Plaça Rector Rubi. Children's entertainment and music from Grup 1A.



Son Servera. 12.00: Rueta parade from schools to Plaça Mercat. Children's entertainment from Spaguetti.





Friday, 9 February

CARNIVAL

Cala Millor. 12.00: Rueta parade from schools to the School of Music. Children's entertainment from Spaguetti.



Cala Ratjada. 20.30: Gathering in C. Isaac Peral. 21.00: Start of the parade to Plaça Pins, followed by Carnival ball.



Puerto Pollensa. 17.00: Parade from Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square) along Joan XXIII and back to the square via Roger de Flor. 23.00: Carnival ball in the marquee in the square.



Soller. 15.30: Rueta children's parade gathers at Les Escolàpies. Route from C. Batac to the square to Avda. Jeroni Estades and Born, then back to the square.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Bach Mass in B Minor (BWV 232). Flur Wyn, Miriam Meyer (sopranos), William Towers (countertenor), Nick Pritchard (tenor), Ashley Riches (baritone), University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Inca. 20.00: Encuentros - ballet/dance fusion. Ballet Jove Mallorca (Majorca youth ballet). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via 28. 18 euros.





Saturday, 10 February

CARNIVAL

Algaida. 16.00: Gathering in C. Pare Pou. 16.30: Parade with the Algaida Band of Music.



Andratx. 16.00: Gathering in the Passeig Son Mas (by the town hall). 17.00: The parade starts.



Binissalem. 16.30: Gathering in the church square and then parade from C. Rec via Llorenç Moyà, Bonaire and Concepció back to the square.



Buger. 15.30: Parade from the town hall.



Cala d'Or. 16.00: Parade from the School of Music. Hot chocolate and music at the marquee in Avda. Calonge.



Calvia. 16.00.



Campanet. 19.30: Gathering in Plaça Son Bordoi, parade sets off at 20.00 to Plaça Major. 23.00: Carnival ball. Plaça Major.



Can Picafort. 16.00: Gathering by the library (Avda. Centre / C. Dunes). Procession along the Paseo Colon to Plaça Residencia. Children's entertainment, hot chocolate.



Capdepera. 20.30: Gathering in C. Baltasar Coves. 21.00: Start of the parade, with Carnival ball to follow at the sports centre.



Costitx. 15.45: Gathering by the Casa de Cultura.



Esporles. 17.00: Parade from Passeig Rei.



Felanitx. 15.30: Parade from Plaça Espanya. Passeig Ernest Mestre-Plaça Santa Margalida-C. Major-Plaça Pax-Municipal Park.



Inca. 17.00: Gathering of floats in C. Fra Juniper Serra. 18.00: Parade from the Gran Via to the Plaça Mallorca.



Llucmajor. 16.30: Gathering and then parade from C. Bisbe Taixequet to the Plaça Espanya. Party with DJ to follow.



Manacor. 18.30: Gathering in Plaça Rector Rubi. Parade with batucada Manafoc to Plaça Ramon Llull. 20.00-24.00: Grand ball with music from the '80s, '90s and more.



Maria de la Salut. 16.00.



Montuiri. 11.30: Gathering and then parade from the town hall. 16.00: Children's entertainment. 17.30: Music from Toninaina, Islanders and DJ. Plaça Major.



Playa de Palma. 14.30: Gathering in C. Miquel Costa i Llobera. Parade at 15.00 from Avda. Miramar to Plaça Meravelles. Children's entertainment, music from the Arenal Band of Music.



Pollensa. 17.00: From the Via Pollentia gardens near the monument. Parade to the Plaça Major and then to Sant Domingo. 19.00: Mini disco. Sant Domingo Convent marquee. 23.00: Carnival ball in the marquee.



Porreres. 17.45: Gathering in Plaça Moli d'en Amengual. Parade to Plaça Vila.



Puerto Soller. 15.30: Gathering at Can Miró, departure of parade at 16.00, ending at the commercial port.



S'Alqueria Blanca. 16.30: Gathering in Plaça Cup. 17.00: Performance by Petits Pirats, Plaça Sant Josep.



Sa Pobla. 16.30: From the Can Trò estate to the Plaça Major.



Santa Maria del Cami. 17.30: Gathering at Plaça Nova and then parade to Plaça Vila.



Santanyi. 16.00: Gathering at Plaça Major.



Son Servera. 20.00: Parade from Avda. Constitució to Plaça Sant Joan, followed by Carnival ball.



Vilafranca. 16.00: Gathering of floats on Avda. de les Escoles. Parade from 16.30.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 12.00: Música Universalis - Marc de la Linde (viol), Ferran Pisà (theorbo). Seventeenth century music. Yannick and Ben Jakober Foundation, Sa Bassa Museum, Bonaire. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Rosália & Raül Refree (flamenco). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.



Soller. 19.00: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Agustín Aguiló (piano), Leda Eliana Turitich (dance). Les Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac. 15 euros. Reservations: wallimalle@gmail.com.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: "La Reina de las Nieves" - children's musical show inspired by "Frozen". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 18-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Sunday, 11 February

CARNIVAL

Arenal. 11.00: Gathering in Avda. Miramar. Parade to the Plaça Major. Children's entertainment group K-Codril plus drummers.



Colonia Sant Jordi. 16.00: Gathering at the Cabrera Centre and then parade from C. Gabriel Roca to Plaça Pou.



Muro. 15.30: Gathering for the parade in Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 16.00: The parade, followed by hot chocolate and doughnuts. 20.00: Concert - an hour of old music (classical). Santa Anna Church.



Palma. 10.30: Rueta children's parade. La Rambla-Plaça Mercat-C. Unió-Plaça Joan Carles-Avda. Jaume III. 17.00: The main parade. Same route. Prizes at 20.30.



Pina (Algaida). 11.00: Parade and party in the square. 12.30: Children's entertainment by Mel i Sucre.



S'Arracó. 11.30: Gathering at Henriettas; parade sets off at 12.00.



Ses Salines. 11.00: Parade from Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll to the town hall.



FIESTAS

Soller, Verge de Lourdes. 18.00: At the Alqueria del Comte Church, followed by the procession of the torches.



PERFORMANCE

