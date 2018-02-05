Infrastructure
Over two million euros for projects in Puerto Alcudia
The tourism ministry is to fund two projects in Puerto Alcudia to the tune of almost one million euros. The projects, announced yesterday following a meeting between town hall and ministry representatives, are for the C. Teodor Canet (the road off which there is the main car park) and for a section of the main Carretera Arta up to and including C. Hosteleria (this street is where the Paseo Marítimo starts).
The Teodor Canet project is worth 1.52 million euros. The town hall will provide 1.02 million of this. It envisages widened pavements, a tree-lined boulevard with street furniture, a reduction in traffic speed and less emphasis placed on vehicles.
The second project, to cost 616,000 euros, will require 123,000 euros of town hall investment. There will be changes to traffic, new pavements, more space for pedestrians and improvements to street furniture and lighting.
The ministry's funding is to come from the fund for tourism accommodation places. There is a limit of half a million euros per project from this fund. Tourism minister Bel Busquets said that she was pleased that the projects can be undertaken, as they will assist in improving tourism quality and will, above all, be in the interest of residents.
Mayor Toni Mir said that the projects will please everyone and that the work will be carried out with the least possible inconvenience. Greater space for pedestrians and the planned renewal of pavements, he noted, will be of benefit in particular to people with reduced mobility.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Larry HENSON / Hace about 5 hours
Oh really, All to help the tourist? Or rather to help the local Council improve its roads at little cost predominantly for locals use. I'm just a cynic!