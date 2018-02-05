Presentation of the projects at Alcudia town hall's offices in the port. 05-02-2018 MDB

The tourism ministry is to fund two projects in Puerto Alcudia to the tune of almost one million euros. The projects, announced yesterday following a meeting between town hall and ministry representatives, are for the C. Teodor Canet (the road off which there is the main car park) and for a section of the main Carretera Arta up to and including C. Hosteleria (this street is where the Paseo Marítimo starts).



The Teodor Canet project is worth 1.52 million euros. The town hall will provide 1.02 million of this. It envisages widened pavements, a tree-lined boulevard with street furniture, a reduction in traffic speed and less emphasis placed on vehicles.



The second project, to cost 616,000 euros, will require 123,000 euros of town hall investment. There will be changes to traffic, new pavements, more space for pedestrians and improvements to street furniture and lighting.



The ministry's funding is to come from the fund for tourism accommodation places. There is a limit of half a million euros per project from this fund. Tourism minister Bel Busquets said that she was pleased that the projects can be undertaken, as they will assist in improving tourism quality and will, above all, be in the interest of residents.



Mayor Toni Mir said that the projects will please everyone and that the work will be carried out with the least possible inconvenience. Greater space for pedestrians and the planned renewal of pavements, he noted, will be of benefit in particular to people with reduced mobility.