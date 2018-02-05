Transport
Volume of goods shipped to the Balearics set to reach 17m. tonnes
Between January and November last year there was an increase of over six per cent in the volume of goods shipped to Balearic state ports. The figure rose to 15.5 million tonnes, and the increase is forecast to continue this year. An estimate of at least 17 million tonnes is being given for the whole of 2018.
In percentage terms, the greatest increase (20%) last year was at Alcudia. The total was 2.13 million tonnes, but this amount was some 40% lower than at Ibiza, while Palma accounted for 9.4 million tonnes, an increase of five per cent.
The rises are easy to explain. Tourism demand is one reason. A general improvement in economic conditions is another. Demand is therefore coming from various sectors, such as retailing, hospitality and construction, with a need for more fuel also adding to the tonnage.
Bartolomé Servera, the president of the distributors association, points to greater tourism activity in the first couple of months of the year as another factor. Orders by distribution companies have been brought forward; they wouldn't typically be made until the middle of this month. Over the past fortnight the arrival of goods has been much higher than last year. "Warehouses are stocked in anticipation of hotels opening, especially in Majorca. Certain tourism products, such as cycling, are going very well. As a consequence, business performance is better than in 2017."
The only port which last year didn't register an increase between January and November was Mahon. The volume was down eight per cent to a third of that registered by Alcudia (629,000 tonnes). At the other state port, La Savina, there was a ten per cent increase to 305,000 tonnes.
Larry HENSON / Hace about 4 hours
I look forward to the sales if it does not happen!
George / Hace about 8 hours
The owners of the ferry companies actually have the biggest control of the island.
They could close it down in practically 5 days if they decided to go on strike and stop the service. I remember 20 years ago when the petrol scare was on and supermarkets had nothing on there shelves.