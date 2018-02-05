Mayor Noguera and others to launch the new street cleaning plan. 05-02-2018 @EMAYA_Palma

The first phase of a new street cleaning plan for Palma was put into operation yesterday. At half six in the morning, nine of the 21 new sweepers and five of ten new multipurpose vehicles were being used for the area between the Avenidas and the Via Cintura.



The Emaya municipal services agency has changed the zoning for cleaning Palma. The main criteria are the density of population and uses. Because of the human pressure, areas such as Son Rapinya and La Vileta are to be treated in the same way as the city centre. From April, the plan will be widened to include peripheral parts of Palma.



The president of Emaya, councillor Neus Truyol, said that yesterday was "an important day" as it represented the culmination of a process of planning, management and acquisition of new equipment. It was all in response to one of the greatest demands made by Palma residents - an improvement of cleanliness. She added that there will now be some cleaning every day whereas before there was cleaning only every two to four days.



Truyol also noted that street cleaning with water will be done in a regular and programmed way. "Resources were totally inadequate for providing good service. Now, for example, the number of vehicles which can clean with water has been multiplied by four."



Mayor Antoni Noguera observed that the current town hall administration has created a "turning point" for cleaning and waste collection. "We can now compare with the main European cities."