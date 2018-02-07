Holiday rentals
Palma rentals zoning being contracted out
Palma town hall, which is responsible for the zoning of holiday rentals in the city (the Council of Majorca is not), is taking on an outside company to assist it in the drafting of the zoning. The budget for this is just under 20,000 euros.
In addition to the zoning, the company will advise on new regulations applicable to tourist establishments and youth hostels. Both documents are due to be produced within two months so that their provisions can be in force by July.
Deputy mayor for urban planning, José Hila, stresses the importance of the right to housing in zoning regulations. This right "should prevail above all else". Hila adds that assistance was asked for by technical staff in the department, and so it is being provided.
The director for urban planning, Gabriel Horrach, says that work so far includes the compilation of documentation and discussions that have been held with other cities in defining a sustainable tourism model.
With regard to regulation of tourist establishments and youth hostels, the town hall suspended the processing of new licences last July. These were for areas of the city with the greatest pressure, such as the old centre and Santa Catalina.
The Partido Popular opposition at the town hall has criticised the contracting-out. It is being done six months after the legislation on holiday rentals was approved and allows only two months to be completed.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Chris / Hace about 6 hours
Can someone explain why Palma gets to decide its own fate, but every other town on the island must do what it is told?
Phil 67 / Hace about 6 hours
Yet another example of incompetence. Put legislation in place. Then decide what is needed and how to implement it after the event. Sorry state of affairs.