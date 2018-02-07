José Hila, deputy mayor for urban planning who is overseeing the rentals zoning in Palma. 05-12-2017 Ajuntament de Palma

Palma town hall, which is responsible for the zoning of holiday rentals in the city (the Council of Majorca is not), is taking on an outside company to assist it in the drafting of the zoning. The budget for this is just under 20,000 euros.



In addition to the zoning, the company will advise on new regulations applicable to tourist establishments and youth hostels. Both documents are due to be produced within two months so that their provisions can be in force by July.



Deputy mayor for urban planning, José Hila, stresses the importance of the right to housing in zoning regulations. This right "should prevail above all else". Hila adds that assistance was asked for by technical staff in the department, and so it is being provided.



The director for urban planning, Gabriel Horrach, says that work so far includes the compilation of documentation and discussions that have been held with other cities in defining a sustainable tourism model.



With regard to regulation of tourist establishments and youth hostels, the town hall suspended the processing of new licences last July. These were for areas of the city with the greatest pressure, such as the old centre and Santa Catalina.



The Partido Popular opposition at the town hall has criticised the contracting-out. It is being done six months after the legislation on holiday rentals was approved and allows only two months to be completed.