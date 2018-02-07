Primal Scream in Magalluf in May. 07-02-2018 primalscream.net

Legendary British rock band Primal Scream are the latest big name to be added to the line-up for the Mallorca Live Festival 2018, to be held at the old Aquapark in Magalluf on 11 and 12 May. With The Prodigy having been confirmed in December, the festival will have at least two major international headlining acts.



Originally founded in Glasgow in 1982, the band, fronted by Bobby Gillespie, were representative of the crossover that occurred between indie and garage rock and dance. They grafted on acid house, psychedelia and dub, and their 1991 album Screamadelica introduced them to a more mainstream audience. Singles from that album achieved strong chart positions in the UK and USA.



The song Rocks, with more than just a nod in the direction of The Rolling Stones, is arguably their best-known track, although Primal Scream are just as noted for a much softer output, such as Star from the 1997 album Vanishing Point. This album took its name from the 1971 film and also featured the track Kowalski, the name of the main character in the film.



Primal Scream were one of the first acts to be signed to Alan McGee's Creation Records in the mid-1980s. The band has gone through many personnel changes over the years but retains the eclectic roots that surfaced in the 1990s. Their eleventh album, Chaosmosis, was released in 2016.



The Mallorca Live Festival now has more than forty acts confirmed for the two days in May. Tickets can be obtained from www.mallorcalivefestival.com.