The violent impact proved fatal. 08-02-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca’s roads have claimed another life. This morning a 22-year-old female driver died as a result of a collision with another vehicle along the Santa Margalida to Petra road.



The 061 emergency service and the Guardia Civil were alerted just after 9am to the accident on the outskirts of Santa Margalida. The two occupants of the other vehicle involved, a 53-year-old male and a 47-year-old female, escaped with minor injuries.



According to Guardia Civil accident investigators, the woman driver lost control of her vehicle after having just overtaken another car. It would seem that she went onto the hard shoulder and that in the process of driving back onto the road, she collided with the oncoming car.



The impact of the side-on collision proved fatal and the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of the emergency services and paramedics. The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Manacor Hospital for check-ups.



The road was closed for a short time while the emergency services removed the vehicles and the debris left by the accident.