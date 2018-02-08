Holiday rentals
Aptur highlighting higher spending by holiday rental tourists
The Aptur holiday rentals association has responded positively to the Egatur tourist spending statistics that were published earlier this week and which showed that tourists staying in holiday rental accommodation spend more than tourists staying in hotels. The difference, according to national figures for 2017, was 23.6%: 1,295 average spend per tourist in non-hotel accommodation and 1,047 euros in hotels.
The Frontur survey of foreign tourist arrivals showed a 20% increase in the number of visitors staying in holiday rentals (non-hotel accommodation). Because of the findings of the two surveys, Aptur believes that going against these trends will harm the Balearics as a tourist destination. It is therefore asking once more for holiday rentals zoning and island council PIATs (plans for intervention in tourism areas) to be in line with new tourist demands. Zoning proposed for Majorca, says Aptur, should allow an increase in the number of places for rental, not with the aim of increasing the number of visitors but with the objective of "regularising" the existing supply.
Comments
Steve Riches / Hace 30 minutes
Nothing will change while the hoteliers have the politicians in their cozy financial clutch. They each have too much to lose, however what the island's inhabitants lose as a consequence makes it a massive kick in the teeth for hardworking local business.
George / Hace 40 minutes
The reality is that the hoteliers aren't bothered by the tourist spend as long as the tourists stay in their hotels whether inclusive or not. That's their primary business. The businesses that benefit from rentals accommodation and rentals owners have to have a bigger, stronger voice and sway over the powers that be for any progress on distributing tourist "wealth" more fairly. Being fair is not in the lexicon of most business people though. (apologies to those business people who do have integrity but it's dog eat dog out there).