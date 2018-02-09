Snow up in the mountains. 09-02-2018 Pere Bota

The weather forecast was right and this morning Majorca woke to see the tops of the Tramuntana mountains dusted in a covering of snow.



For those living above 600 metres - the snow line - the outlook was not quite as appealing. Three roads were closed, the MA-10 from the Sa Calobra crossroad to the Ses Barques lookout (as usual), plus two other minor roads in the area. Snow ploughs and gritters cleared away the snow which had settled over night and also scrapped away the black ice.



By late morning all roads were reopened to traffic, although the Guardia Civil were on hand to advise drivers to proceed with due care and attention and in the event of any incidents.



In the short term there is no good weather news. In fact, conditions are going to get worse. Civil Protection his this evening (Friday) issued a weekend weather warning for the north east of Spain and the Balearics.



Temperatures are forecast to remain about the same, perhaps a little colder overnight and the snow line here in the Balearics, in particular Majorca, is going to fall to as low as 300 metres on Saturday.



The snow line should begin to lift by the evening but conditions are then going to be difficult on Sunday with the arrival of another cold front bringing outbreaks of heavy rain and gale force winds which will add to the wind chill factor.



The Balearics will remain on weather alert for the weekend and the advice from the Civil Protection department is to be sensible and careful. Stay away from the mountains and the coast, keep mobile phones well charged, make sure people know where you are going and, for those who cannot afford to miss the snow in Majorca, ensure that vehicles are carrying plenty of fuel and take plenty of warm clothes, just in case.



Homeowners are advised to keep exterior doors and windows closed and make sure that items on terraces and balconies are well secured.



Minimum overnight temperatures have been: Bunyola -3.2º; Campos -2.7; Ses Salines -1.8; Escorca -1.1; Palma -0.5. Maximums have included Calvià 11.5 and Palma 11.1.