Transport
Vehicle limits in Formentera to be introduced from 2019
Under the government's transport plan, the Council of Formentera will from next summer be able to establish a limit on the number of vehicles on the island. Transport minister Marc Pons, saying that this will be a pioneering initiative in Spain, explained on Thursday that there are no provisions for limits elsewhere in the Balearics. The circumstances in Formentera are different to the other islands, but he added that the initiative will be studied in order to assess if it could be extended to the other islands.
Pons described the transport plan as "very powerful". Principally, it is intended to boost the use of public transport, but there will also be consideration of restricted vehicle access. In Majorca, for example, there is an intention to limit the number of private vehicles going to Formentor. No decision has in fact been made about this. Pons added that there is as yet no plan to limit the number of hire cars entering the Balearics.
The plan will be backed up by legislation. This will come into force either later this year or in early 2019. The Council of Formentera will be able to fix a limit that will include residents' vehicles and motorcycles and hire cars. There is to be a permit system for visitors, and these permits will have to be requested in advance using telematics. The Council will be able to establish the maximum number of vehicles each year as well as the period of time for which limits should apply.
The summer population of Formentera can reach almost four times the regular population of some 12,000. There can be up to 50,000 vehicles at the height of summer for a road network of just 38.5 kilometres. While the limit has been agreed for Formentera, it is understood that the Council of Ibiza is also lobbying the government for some restrictions on that island.
Ron / Hace about 4 hours
Yet again control, control and even more control. No amount of bus services will replace the freedom of a hire car. Tourists who rent villas need cars. But of course the idea is to get rid of all private apartment and villa rentals because the hoteliers hate them.
A / Hace about 8 hours
Happily have car restrictions on Mallorca if it wasn’t for the Taxi drivers making a massive fuss everytime they try improve the bus servces to and from resorts. The lack of a decent regular bus service forces me to hire a car. The initial proposals for a bus service were excellent, then Taxi’s got involved and it got slashed so much it’s not a viable option anymore. And the costs of Taxi’s means that a hire car for a week is a mich more attractive option.
S. / Hace about 10 hours
This action is needed in Mallorca. The number of Hire Cars that saturate the Island in summer, cause considerable traffic problems. I would welcome the above named restrictions, with continuing improvement to Bus an coach services. Priority to HGV's delivering etc. The Via Cintura is fast becoming like the M 25 in UK---A CAR PARK.