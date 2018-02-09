Formentera, where limits on the number of vehicles will start in 2019. 12-12-2012 Guillermo Romaní

Under the government's transport plan, the Council of Formentera will from next summer be able to establish a limit on the number of vehicles on the island. Transport minister Marc Pons, saying that this will be a pioneering initiative in Spain, explained on Thursday that there are no provisions for limits elsewhere in the Balearics. The circumstances in Formentera are different to the other islands, but he added that the initiative will be studied in order to assess if it could be extended to the other islands.



Pons described the transport plan as "very powerful". Principally, it is intended to boost the use of public transport, but there will also be consideration of restricted vehicle access. In Majorca, for example, there is an intention to limit the number of private vehicles going to Formentor. No decision has in fact been made about this. Pons added that there is as yet no plan to limit the number of hire cars entering the Balearics.



The plan will be backed up by legislation. This will come into force either later this year or in early 2019. The Council of Formentera will be able to fix a limit that will include residents' vehicles and motorcycles and hire cars. There is to be a permit system for visitors, and these permits will have to be requested in advance using telematics. The Council will be able to establish the maximum number of vehicles each year as well as the period of time for which limits should apply.



The summer population of Formentera can reach almost four times the regular population of some 12,000. There can be up to 50,000 vehicles at the height of summer for a road network of just 38.5 kilometres. While the limit has been agreed for Formentera, it is understood that the Council of Ibiza is also lobbying the government for some restrictions on that island.