Court appearances for those involved with the strangulation case. 09-02-2018 Jaume Morey

Two men and two women, all Bulgarian, have been arrested by the National Police for the attempted strangulation of a 33-year-old woman.



The victim and her husband made a complaint in the middle of January against the owners, a Bulgarian couple, of a Palma apartment they were renting. The electricity had been cut off, despite the fact that all the rent was up to date. The owners wanted the couple to move out. A police patrol went to the property and got the electricity switched back on.



On Thursday, the woman arrived home to find that the electricity had been cut off again. She phoned her husband to let him know and asked him to call the police. While she waited for the police to arrive at the entrance to the flat, the female owner of the property and another woman turned up and dragged her inside and started beating her and attempting to strangle her. The male owner and another man also showed up.



It was then that officers from the National Police arrived. The victim, who had been close to passing out, told the officers what had happened, and they arrested the four.