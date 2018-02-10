The Arran anti-tourism protest last July. 10-02-2018 Archive

Twelve young people are due to appear in a Palma court in March in order to answer questions related to, among others, public disorder offences. The twelve were involved in the anti-tourism protest that took place by a restaurant on the Moll Vell in Palma last July. They are all under investigation for public disorder, causing damage and issuing threats.



The protest didn't come to light until the radical youth group Arran posted a video of it on social media almost two weeks later. The images with banners, flares and the throwing of confetti created enormous publicity, and they were reproduced in the foreign press.



A political controversy followed, with the Partido Popular attacking what it felt was the inadequate response by the Balearic government, especially the former tourism minister, Biel Barceló.



Arran, reacting to the news of the court appearances, posted a message on Twitter yesterday: "Repression will not stop us. Fighting for a decent Majorca is a duty that we will not give up. We will continue without fear."