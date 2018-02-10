A snowman in Majorca. 10-02-2018 Pilar Pellicer

Minimum temperatures did not fall as low as Thursday, but conditions remained cold with a further dump of snow on Friday night causing further traffic problems.



Today (Saturday), snow fell as low as 300 metres, forcing the emergency services to close the road from Caimari to Lluc for most of the morning along with the Ma-2100 in Orient and rural roads around Bunyola and Alaro as well as the Ma-10 from Sa Batalla to the Ses Barques lookout and the Ma-11 to the Coll de Soller.



The Council of Majorca repeated its warning to drivers in the Tramuntana Mountains, and the Majorca Fire Service urged drivers to stay away from the mountains today to avoid any incidents or accidents.



Majorca will remain on level one yellow alert for isolated falls of more snow on Sunday, although conditions are forecast to improve. Strong winds on Sunday will make conditions feel much colder, and the snow ploughs and gritters will remain in the mountains just in case.



The forecast for the week ahead is better, with the chance of snow diminishing. From Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to rise and reach around 20C.