Environment minister Vicenç Vidal (fourth right) and Sa Pobla mayor Biel Ferragut (third right) among those at the launch of the new Albufera logo. 09-02-2018 Antoni Pol

To commemorate the thirty years of the Albufera Nature Park, a new logo has been created. It retains the original bird and sun from when the park was established in 1988, while a Griffon Vulture has been added; the bird is one of the park's most iconic visitors.



The logo was presented by the environment minister Vicenç Vidal and the park's director, Maties Rebassa. It was explained that there is to be a series of activities and exhibitions to mark the thirtieth anniversary. Among these will be 48 photos under the title of Albufera of Majorca: Landscape and Biodiversity. The exhibition will open in May.



Next Saturday there will be an event that acknowledges workers at the park, both past and present, and in May another event will be to thank all the volunteers who have given their time at Albufera.