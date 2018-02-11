The sardine going on the bonfire in Portol last year. 28-02-2017 Jaume Morey

Tuesday, 13 February

CARNIVAL

Inca. 19.30: Burial of the sardine. Departure of the committee from Plaça Antoni Fluxá. Procession to Plaça Bestiar. 20.30: Sardines, bread and wine for everyone. Folk dance with Els Revetlers des Puig d'Inca.



Lloseta. 20.00: Burial of the sardine - Gathering in Plaça Espanya. Procession to Plaça Joan Alcover with Sandungueros Samba Club. Sardine barbecue (one euro). Tickets for the BBQ need to be bought on Monday at the town hall.



Llucmajor. 20.00: Burial of the sardine. Procession from C. Sa Fira to Passeig Jaume III. Music, wine, coca pastries, sardines.



Manacor. 19.30: Burial of the sardine (plus sardine barbecue). Funeral route from C. Gelabert to C. Rosselló.



Portol (Marratxi). 18.00: Burial of the sardine. From C. Major.



Sa Pobla. 17.15: Rueta children's parade plus entertainment and DJ. Plaça Major.



Son Carrió. 20.00: Burial of the sardine. Departure from the Ca Ses Monges chapel to the sports centre. Sardine barbecue and music from Swing 3. (Tickets one euro from the town hall office.)



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Lava Fizz - Majorca pop-rock. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.





Wednesday, 14 February

MUSIC

Andratx. 18.30: Andratx Municipal Choir - concert for Valentine's Day. Andratx School of Music Auditorium, C. Catalunya 8. Free.





Thursday, 15 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lisa Larsson (soprano). Works by Haydn, Martinsson and Mussorgsky ("Pictures at an Exhibition"). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 16 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Ramirez Exposure, Midnight Walkers, Dominic Massó. Power pop bands. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.



Palma. 21.00: Rozalen - Spanish pop-rock singer. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Soller. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - sextet of strings, piano, harpsichord. Vivaldi "The Four Seasons" and Piazzolla "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires". Capella de les Escolàpies, C. Batac. 15 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 19.30: North of Mallorca Amateur Dramatics Society - "A Spoonful of Nomads": Mary Poppins, a panto version. Casa de Cultura, C. Hostal. Five euros.





Saturday, 17 February

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - sextet of strings, piano, harpsichord. Vivaldi "The Four Seasons" and Piazzolla "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires". Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 15 euros.



Manacor. 20.15: Truna - experimental classical and projection of Tod Browning's 1932 film "Freaks". Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Seven euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.



Palma. 18.30: Academia 1830 and Paul Badura Skoda (piano). Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 and Symphony No. 39. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



Palma. 19.30: Miranda Jazz Combo - benefit concert for Rwanda. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. Donations.



Palma. 19.45: Bartomeu Manresa (organ). Bach and other works. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç.



Palma. 20.00: Brothers in Band - Dire Straits tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-40 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 20.00: Sweet California - Spanish girl band. Trui Theatre. SOLD OUT.



Palma. 20.30: La Banda Zeitun - Sicilian music, jazz, flamenco. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.



Palma. 22.30: Dos mundos bajo un mismo sol - rock "pseudo" musical featuring metal rock band Hyde XXI. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Sa Pobla. 21.00: Tomeu Penya - Majorcan rock/folk. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 18 euros. Advance bookings: www.trui.es.



PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 14.30 / 19.30: North of Mallorca Amateur Dramatics Society - "A Spoonful of Nomads": Mary Poppins, a panto version. Casa de Cultura, C. Hostal. Five euros.



Puerto Pollensa. 17.00: Enzo Lorenzo - magic. Church hall, Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free.





Sunday, 18 February

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Dos mundos bajo un mismo sol - rock "pseudo" musical featuring metal rock band Hyde XXI. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 19.00: Ensemble Tramuntana - sextet of strings, piano, harpsichord. Vivaldi "The Four Seasons" and Piazzolla "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires". Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.



Palma. 19.00: Queen Jazz Hall - Camp Redó Band of Music. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.



Sa Pobla. 21.00: Tomeu Penya - Majorcan rock/folk. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 18 euros. Advance bookings: www.trui.es.



PERFORMANCE

Santanyi. 18.30: "El pirata i la comtessa" - Illesdansa Jove Ballet. Dance show. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Alcoyano. Segunda B, Grupo III. Son Moix Stadium.