Robbery
Two armed robbers arrested in Manacor
Palma.—On Saturday, the National Police arrested two male individuals for having robbed a shop in Manacor.
One had been armed with a large knife.
The store had only recently opened to the public when the National Police received a call from the owner reporting that he had been robbed at knife point and that two young people had escaped with all the takings in the till.
A police unit rushed to the scene while others combed the immediate vicinity and swiftly caught one of the suspects after a brief chase on foot through the town. He was found in the possession of cash and the large knife.
A few hours later, the accomplice was located and duly arrested. The two also stand accused of another local armed robbery which had been carried out on 3 February and again, the store owners had been threatened with a large knife.
Henry James / Hace about 5 hours
Hopefully,the court will give sentences that reflect the seriousness of armed robbery and it will deter others.