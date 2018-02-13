The driver spent a few hours in police custody. 11-02-2018

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Local Police in Palma stopped and arrested a 21-year-old driver who was clocked at driving at 119 kilometres per hour through Palma. The maximum speed along the particular stretch of road on which he was stopped is 50 kilometres per hour and once the police clocked him at 69 kilometres per hour they set off in pursuit of the driver who tried to give the police the slip by speeding away. After the driver spent a few hours in police custody he was released with a caution.