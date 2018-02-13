Speeding
119 kilometres per hour through Palma
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Local Police in Palma stopped and arrested a 21-year-old driver who was clocked at driving at 119 kilometres per hour through Palma. The maximum speed along the particular stretch of road on which he was stopped is 50 kilometres per hour and once the police clocked him at 69 kilometres per hour they set off in pursuit of the driver who tried to give the police the slip by speeding away. After the driver spent a few hours in police custody he was released with a caution.
Comments
Paul H / Hace about 2 hours
What difference does it make that he had not been drinking and had three passengers and is not Spanish. Driving at that speed should be enough to remove his car immediately.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 2 hours
He was released as he hadn’t been drinking and had 3 passengers with him. Nonetheless he will shortly appear in court and will no doubt be fined and have his license removed for some time. By the way, he wasn’t Spanish.
Paul H / Hace about 3 hours
Another stupid idiot who should have had his car taken away before he does it again with possible fatal consequences.
Henry James / Hace about 5 hours
How many lives did this idiot put at risk by speeding through Palma at 119 kph only to be released without charge,what a farce,he will be bragging to all his mates now and probably on social media. He should have been held till he could be taken to court and fined and been given penalty points.
Mike ( Belgium ) / Hace about 5 hours
Wonderful, so why bothering stopping him in the first place as they are freed a few hours later Feels like Belgium there you do not even go to jail when you kill someone in traffic, only when you swear at a soccer game......
S. / Hace about 6 hours
That is incredulous, they let him off with a caution. What will that send signals to ALL the other young idiots, in powerful lethal weapon cars. Unless there is an instant penalty applied to these young fools, like removal of driving licence , then they will continue with lunatic driving.