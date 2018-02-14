Health
Guardia Civil confiscate out of date food products
The Guardia Civil reported yesterday that it has recently confiscated out-of-date food products from various stores in Palma, Calvia and Llucmajor. The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil Customs division.
The confiscated items included out-of-date children’s powdered milk and other items which failed to comply with what was stated on the label. All of the items seized will be sent to the Ministry for Health, Consumption and Social Welfare for investigation and testing. Once that process has been concluded, the Guardia Civil will decide upon what action to take against the culprits.
Mike / Hace about 1 hour
Drug dealers muggers and robbers and your worried about a use by date you need to get your priorities right , pathetic ?