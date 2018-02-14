The Mayor of Calvia and his team inspecting the new viewpoint looking over the Malgrats Isles and the construction of the children’s park in Son Ferrer yesterday. 13-02-2018

The Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez Badel, yesterday officially declared the new viewpoint and park overlooking the Malgrats Isles natural park and marine park open. The Mayor, accompanied by the local councillor, Maria Carmen Iglesias, the councillor for Son Ferrer and the Councillor for Urban Construction, Juan Cuadros, nailed the new location as the perfect spot for residents and visitors to relax and enjoy the spectacular views. In Nova Santa Ponsa the council has not only reformed the lookout but also modernised and improved the children’s park. From pot holes in the pavements, to poor street lighting and inadequate drains, all of the deficiencies have been repaired well in time for the new season. Security and safety for children using the park has also been upgraded. New secure parking spaces for bicycles have also been installed along with new public seating and better waste disposal facilities. The over all cost of the two projects was 236,000 euros. In Son Ferrer, as the Mayor continued his tour of the municipality to see the new developments which have either been completed or are nearing completion, the municipal team visited two of the most important projects in the council ward. In calle Ocell del Paradis, a new centre for the “third age” is being constructed which on the upper floors will house municipal offices and a multifunctional hall for exhibitions, conventions etc. The new development is being constructed next to the local health centre. And, just a round the corner, between calles Cogonya and Grua, another new children’s park is being built to meet the growing needs of the local population, young and old.