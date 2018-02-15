Holiday rentals
Ibiza will severely restrict the availability of Airbnb this summer
Ibiza town hall has implemented a new law which will severely restrict the use of Airbnb and similar holiday accommodation platforms. According to reports by Spanish paper El Confidencial, the restrictions will be put into effect in time for the busy summer season. In recent years, enormous demand during the summer months has resulted in seasonal workers and other professionals on the island being unable to find or afford accommodation because it is all taken by tourists. Reports have found that some professionals have been forced to live out of vehicles or in otherwise unsuitable or cramped accommodation during the hectic summer season when the island, and particularly the capital Ibiza Town, becomes what has been described as “a real estate jungle”.
Last year, the municipality of Santa Eulària des Riu on the south-east coast of the island implemented similar measures that effectively banned short-term leasing websites like Airbnb. “The arrival of digital platforms has created an unsustainable situation,” said the Council of Ibiza's councillor for tourism Vicente Torres. He went on to say: “The relatively recent arrival of online platforms has already created an unsustainable situation. What we saw in summer 2017 was not positive for anybody, therefore we want to see rented accommodation priced for long-term residents, not short-term tourists.”
A unanimous vote by the Council of Ibiza established that, apart from a few districts on the island that will allow single-family villas to be rented out on a short term basis, only places that were already officially classified as tourist land (i.e. for accommodation) should be made available for short-term visitors to the island. In August 2017, the new Balearic tourism law established that private owners could be fined up to £40,000 for illegally renting their homes to tourists, while businesses such as Airbnb could be fined as much as £400,000.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Suzy / Hace about 3 hours
The islands suffer for 6 months of the year, the UK suffers all year. Fed up of hearing the sib story about how busy the Balearics are.
Dick / Hace about 4 hours
I think its a good idea, its been proven the Air B'n'B effect has ouched up prices in lots of major cities as well. Plus you do need places for staff to stay of the business will have to close anyway, its a balance and it appears Air B'n'B have unsettled that therefore they are now trying ways to bring it back
Steve / Hace about 5 hours
I love the theory. Too many tourists so the workers cannot find accommodation. Answer? Stop the tourists. So if you stop the tourists what will happen to the workers? Who funds unemployment benefit in Ibiza?
Frank / Hace about 6 hours
They're quite mad this government. When will they realise that the new rental law is a fundamentally flawed concept. Just like many other cities and resorts worldwide, the rental rates cannot be met by minimum-wage workers that only earn for half the year. STUPID. People who earn only €6,000 per annum have to share with others to live in such places. It's not the fault of the rest of us that they're without a profession.
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 7 hours
Old news, and the same story as here. Firstly we don't want as many foreigner coming looking for work, we have locals looking for work. Secondly they will only need hundreds of inspectors, and the officials are on holiday in the summer months. They say they were going to fine Airbnb last October as they're advisory period had expired, - heard no more about that, in any case their lawyers will get any fines quashed. Lastly owners will be very reluctant to let longer-term because of the insane rights that tenants have, coupled with their third-world pages paid here will not suffice. This "government" needs to wake up and remove the new laws, it wasn't broken, and keep in mind that the Baleares are the pearls of the Mediterranean and for those people that can't afford it, then go somewhere else !
Steve Riches / Hace about 9 hours
So the hoteliers run Ibiza too. O what a surprise!
Phil 67 / Hace about 10 hours
Here we go again . Yes there is a problem during the peak 8 weeks of the year but to stop short term rental all year is not the answer. Why not give control of tourism and housing to Mr Luis Riu Guell and be done with it.