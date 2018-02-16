Police
Body of missing woman found dead in car parked at Son Moix
The National Police have opened an investigation into the discovery of the dead body of a woman, who had been declared missing on Wednesday, in a vehicle parked at the Son Moix football stadium.
The woman was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and the National Police mounted a search. Investigators knew that she drove a grey Citroen people carrier; the vehicle, parked by the football stadium, was spotted by a police helicopter.
Just after 11am a unit from the National Police reached the scene and they confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was the missing woman and that she was dead. Members of the homicide squad were called in to investigate the scene and any signs of foul play were ruled out. The investigation in to establishing exactly what happened is ongoing and the results of the autopsy, which are expected today, could prove crucial in to ascertaining the circumstances around the tragic death of the woman.
