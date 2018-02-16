Proposed plan to create a marine lake in Puerto Alcudia. 15-02-2018

The Puerto Alcudia local pressure group 'Save the port' (Salvem el moll) has called on the Alcudiamar marina consortium to be as "environmentally responsible" as possible with regard to plans to expand the marina and its adjacent area.

According to the findings of a study carried out by the University of the Balearic Islands, climate change and human pressure are damaging the beach and marine life in the area. The group claims that the survey, on behalf of the local hoteliers and restaurant sector, was too limited. It maintains that the study needed to have more thoroughly investigated the damage being caused to the beach and the seafront.

One of the group's suggestions is that a natural marine lake be constructed next to the marina to act as a buffer zone and protect the area from any further destruction. The lake would also act as a marine reserve which could become a popular environmental attraction.