Son Espases Hospital parking entrance. 01-09-2012 Pere Bota

An extra 525 free car parking spaces are going to be built at Son Espases Hospital to meet the growing demand created by the new hospital wing. New students and professors, not to mention existing hospital staff, have been dogged by parking problems ever since the hospital opened and with the continual expansion of the facilities and wings at the hospital, the Balearic government yesterday gave the green light for more parking spaces to be made available as quickly as possible.

Once built, the hospital will offer a total of 2,860 parking spaces - the existing 2,335 plus the new 525 spaces. Of those spaces, 944 are for hospital personnel, which continues to be insufficient while the remaining 1,391 are for visitors.